Sentient Labs, an R&D innovation lab, demonstrated India’s first indigenously developed Hydrogen fuel cell bus. The Hydrogen fuel cell technology has been developed in collaboration with CSIR (Council of Scientific and Industrial Research)-NCL (National Chemical Laboratory) and CSIR-CECRI (Central Electrochemical Research Institute). Recently Sentient had announced the world’s first technology that generates hydrogen directly from agricultural residue for use in fuel cell-powered vehicles.

In addition to the hydrogen fuel cell technology, Sentient Labs also designed and developed other key components like balance of plant, powertrain, and battery pack.

All of these components have been deployed on a 9-meter, 32-seater, air-conditioned bus. This is designed to provide a range of 450 kms while utilizing 30 kgs of Hydrogen. A modular architecture allows for changes in the design to suit requirements of range and operating conditions.

The fuel cell utilizes hydrogen and air to generate electricity to power the bus. The only effluent from the bus is water, therefore making it possibly the most environmentally friendly mode of transportation.

While hydrogen generation technology can provide an alternative source of revenue to farmers, replacing diesel buses with Hydrogen fuel cell buses will improve air quality drastically and also reduce oil import costs.

Ravi Pandit, Chairman of Sentient Labs, said, "We are proud to launch an indigenously developed hydrogen fuel cell power bus. A strong technical team along with CSIR-NCL worked on several technology components. This will go a long way in powering Hydrogen Mission, AatmaNirbhar Bharat and importantly sustainable mobility. We envision that the solution will see wide-spread adoption powered by several partnerships. Our efforts will also be pivotal in enabling vehicle makers and suppliers to build a net-zero carbon path in India."

