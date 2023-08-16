Started in 2013, TVS Motor Company and BMW Motorrad have commemorated a decade of their robust and strategic partnership within the realm of two-wheelers. Spanning over product development, design, technology, knowledge sharing, and developing common platforms for both their global customers, the strategic partnership between the two companies have achieved a series of milestones globally, said the company in a statement.

Initiated in April 2013, the long-term strategic partnership between TVS Motor Company and BMW Motorrad was aimed at producing sub-500cc motorcycles for the worldwide market. This synergy has yielded the creation of four distinct offerings under the 310cc platform: the BMW G 310 R, BMW 310 GS, BMW G310 RR, and TVS Motor Company's flagship motorcycle, the TVS Apache RR 310.

With a customer base of over 140,000 individuals, the motorcycles crafted through this partnership have garnered significant acceptance across prominent markets such as the European Union, United States, Latin America, Japan, China, and India.

Notably, TVS Motor's manufacturing facility in Hosur plays a pivotal role by contributing approximately 10% of BMW Motorrad's global production volume. The BMW Motorrad models, including the BMW G 310 R, BMW 310 GS, and BMW G310 RR, are now accessible in over 100 countries worldwide.

As a testament to this prolonged partnership, TVS Motor Company's role encompasses the design and advancement of forthcoming BMW Motorrad products, along with the commitment to upholding world-class quality standards, efficient supply chain management, and effective industrialization.

Speaking on this milestone achievement, KN Radhakrishnan, Director & CEO, TVS Motor Company said, “We are delighted to be celebrating this historic milestone in our partnership journey with BMW Motorrad. TVS Motor’s decade long relationship with BMW Motorrad is a testament of our common values on innovation, quality, customer delight, engineering prowess, and focus on delivering globally aspirational products. We have together achieved pinnacles of success with the genesis of iconic brands including TVS Apache RR 310, BMW G310 RR, BMW G 310 R, BMW 310 GS that are today available across 100+ markets. And now with the extension and expansion of this partnership towards future technologies and sustainable mobility solutions, we are also in discussions to expand our manufacturing network beyond India to cater to our future growth under this partnership, which includes the recently unveiled BMW CE 02. We look forward to working closely on developing platforms targeted towards the global urban centric markets and the "uber-cool" next generation of consumers."

Markus Schramm, Head of BMW Motorrad, said, “This 10th anniversary is an impressive proof of the success and strength of the collaboration between BMW Motorrad and TVS Motor Company. What began 10 years ago has developed into an extraordinary success story. Our strong synergies have led to the development of impressive offerings in the Sub-500cc segment. Since the launch, BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS single-cylinder models continue to enjoy unrivalled popularity and have become a key pillar of BMW Motorrad's worldwide success. The extension and expansion of this partnership towards future technologies and sustainable mobility solutions including the unique and fully electric masterpiece BMW CE 02 is therefore a consistent step to also shape the future together with TVS Motor Company".