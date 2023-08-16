A decade of Triumph: TVS Motor Company and BMW Motorrad celebrates 10 years of strategic partnership2 min read 16 Aug 2023, 06:01 PM IST
TVS Motor and BMW Motorrad celebrate a decade-long partnership in the two-wheeler industry, achieving significant milestones globally.
Started in 2013, TVS Motor Company and BMW Motorrad have commemorated a decade of their robust and strategic partnership within the realm of two-wheelers. Spanning over product development, design, technology, knowledge sharing, and developing common platforms for both their global customers, the strategic partnership between the two companies have achieved a series of milestones globally, said the company in a statement.