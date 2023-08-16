Speaking on this milestone achievement, KN Radhakrishnan, Director & CEO, TVS Motor Company said, “We are delighted to be celebrating this historic milestone in our partnership journey with BMW Motorrad. TVS Motor’s decade long relationship with BMW Motorrad is a testament of our common values on innovation, quality, customer delight, engineering prowess, and focus on delivering globally aspirational products. We have together achieved pinnacles of success with the genesis of iconic brands including TVS Apache RR 310, BMW G310 RR, BMW G 310 R, BMW 310 GS that are today available across 100+ markets. And now with the extension and expansion of this partnership towards future technologies and sustainable mobility solutions, we are also in discussions to expand our manufacturing network beyond India to cater to our future growth under this partnership, which includes the recently unveiled BMW CE 02. We look forward to working closely on developing platforms targeted towards the global urban centric markets and the "uber-cool" next generation of consumers."

