A downturn could hit luxury cars too

But this doesn’t mean Porsche isn’t cyclical, far from it. Although it got through the short, strange Covid recession with hardly a scratch, the previous downturn was different: Sales fell 22.5% in 2008. Analysts at Quest, the cash flow specialist division of Canaccord Genuity, point out that Porsche’s 911 sports car fared even worse, with production more than halving over the five years ending in 2011. This is the model that the company sees as the embodiment of its brand—to the point of naming its stock-market ticker P911.