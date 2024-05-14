A famed car designer’s doomed attempt to challenge Tesla
Sean McLain , The Wall Street Journal 11 min read 14 May 2024, 09:54 AM IST
SummaryHenrik Fisker’s electric-vehicle startup burned through cash and struggled to make and sell an auto.
Chuck Heinle, a small-business owner in Maryland, was thrilled when electric-vehicle startup Fisker reached out to rent one of his warehouses outside Baltimore. He ended up signing a lengthy lease with the company early last year to use the space as a vehicle-delivery center.
