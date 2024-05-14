A famed car designer’s doomed attempt to challenge Tesla

The California-based startup is winding down its operations, having burned through nearly all its cash and defaulting on a debt agreement that leaves it on the hook to repay around $180 million. Fisker faces an ever tighter timeline to negotiate a rescue package, with a key agreement protecting it from creditors due to expire on May 17. The company told employees that June 28 would be their last day at work if a deal isn’t found. On Monday, it announced it had raised a few more million dollars, in a convertible debt deal that matures on June 24.