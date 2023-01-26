There are thousands of different car insurance policies available in the market. It tends to get difficult to pick the most appropriate policy for your car. In India, various companies offer their insurance policies at different prices. Here are some tips to pick the right insurance policy for your car:

Understand your requirement

It is important to take a self-assessment of your needs. In India, there are two types of insurance policies - a third party policy and comprehensive insurance plan. Learn about the plans. Third party insurance is compulsory by law. It covers damages which are only related to the third party. It covers the damages incurred by the other party. While the comprehensive policy covers both third-party liability and damage to own a car.

Search and compare different plans

After choosing the type of plan, always opt for comparing various policies. This will help to narrow the search.

Ask for add-ons

Add-ons are the additional coverage elements which can be purchased by paying an additional premium over the quoted amount. It is available in only comprehensive insurance policy plans.

Learn how to claim

It is paramount to understand how to claim insurance. Hence, it is crucial to always know thoroughly about the claims process before buying an insurance policy.

Check claim settlement ratio (CSR)

Always check the claim settlement ratio of the insurer before buying the policy. This ratio indicates the number of claims settled by the company against the number of claims received in a year.

Do not provide wrong information

If the insurance company finds out that the information provided is wrong, it can immediately cancel the insurance. Hence always provide the correct information.

Read the terms and conditions carefully

Take complete time to read the terms and conditions carefully before signing up for the policy. It is necessary to understand every clause and conditions for the same.

