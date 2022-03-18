A Honda Motorcycle that was made to outrun Ducatis

I had to have one. Shortly after hearing the announcement about this bike, I started searching all over the East Coast. I found one from a dealership in Oklahoma, and bought it for $9,995. It was affordable for a bike like this, and I think Honda priced it that way because the company wanted to sell these motorcycles quickly. That same year, in 2000, the American rider Colin Edwards captured the Superbike World Championship, on an RC51. It has since become an iconic bike—called a “Ducati killer"—and I still have mine from the first year of production.