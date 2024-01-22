A Lamborghini-style EV: BYD goes upmarket to outmaneuver Tesla
Selina Cheng , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 22 Jan 2024, 10:11 AM IST
SummaryChinese automaker expands its electric-vehicle lineup to more than 20 models in its push overseas and into higher price brackets
HONG KONG—BYD overtook Tesla as the world’s top electric-vehicle seller by pumping out a range of affordable cars that gave Chinese drivers what they wanted: choice.
