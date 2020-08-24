A limited-edition Range Rover earns its $35,000 price premium

I also love the exclusive color here: The SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition is also the only Velar available in Satin Byron Blue, an intellectual-sounding name to denote the metallic blue-gray paint finish from Special Vehicle Operations’ Premium Palette range. It comes with a contrasting flat black roof as well—something that unfortunately is not optional. I am never a fan of two-tone anything, but the effect is subtle enough that you will probably get over it, like I did, as soon as you climb inside.