A mini-guide on to buy and activate FASTag online

A FASTag has become mandatory in India for four-wheelers especially when automobiles run on highways across toll plazas. The FASTag can be termed as a prepaid recharge card which comes affixed as a magnetic strip-enabled sticker on the car’s windshield. It is enabled with radio frequency technology or RFID that lets the toll plaza system automatically detect and scan the FASTag and deduct money from the vehicle owner’s account linked with the individual sticker. The method is an electronic method of payment for highway tolls and breezing through the toll booth without stopping anywhere.

