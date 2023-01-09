A mini-guide on to buy and activate FASTag online

A FASTag has become mandatory in India for four-wheelers especially when automobiles run on highways across toll plazas. The FASTag can be termed as a prepaid recharge card which comes affixed as a magnetic strip-enabled sticker on the car’s windshield. It is enabled with radio frequency technology or RFID that lets the toll plaza system automatically detect and scan the FASTag and deduct money from the vehicle owner’s account linked with the individual sticker. The method is an electronic method of payment for highway tolls and breezing through the toll booth without stopping anywhere.
Here is the guide to buy and activate FASTag online:
STEP1. Purchase FASTag from any online retailer.
STEP2. Download the ‘My FASTag application on a smartphone.
STEP3. Click on the ‘Activate NHAI FASTag option.
STEP4. Select the website of purchasing the FASTag.
STEP5. Enter the FASTag ID or scan the QR code to activate it.
STEP6. Provide your vehicle details.
STEP7. Link your bank account or choose the prepaid wallet.
Meanwhile, ICICI Bank said recetly that it has enabled FASTag-based payment for parking at Terminal 2 of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. The facility will allow users to pay parking charges digitally and in a contactless manner, resulting in quicker movement of vehicles through the parking zone.
“The scanners installed at the parking zone reads the FASTag affixed on the windscreen of the vehicle, records the entry/ exit time and deducts the parking charges automatically," the bank said in a statement.
“We are delighted to introduce FASTag based payment for parking at Terminal 2 of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, one of the busiest airports in the world. We believe this facility will improve convenience of users by saving their time and dependency on cash,“ said Sudipta Roy, Head – Credit Cards, Payment Solutions & Merchant Ecosystem, ICICI Bank.
“We were the first bank in the country to launch FASTag on the Mumbai – Vadodara corridor in 2013. Since then, we have pioneered the usage of FASTag for payments at various national and state highway toll plazas and parking at airports, malls, business hubs and at tech parks across the country. In addition, we have introduced the facility at fuel stations so that users can avail the triple benefit of using one tag for payments for fuel, toll and parking," he added
