The title of the fastest car in the world now belongs to a small American car manufacturer . The SSC Tuatara is a hypercar that has managed to reach a staggering speed of over 508 km/hr. The car took over two other well known names in the hyper car world.

The SSC Tuatara broke the record set last year by pre-production Bugatti Chiron prototype which had maxed out at 490 km/hr. The car that held the title before Bugatti was Koenigsegg Agera RS which reached a top speed of 447 km/hr.

The speed test was conducted on a seven-mile stretch of two-lane Highway 160 outside Las Vegas, United States. A 29-year old driver Oliver Webb was behind the wheel of the now fastest car. During the test the car first reached a speed of 485km/hr one way and another run in the opposite direction yielded a mind-numbing speed of over 532 Km/hr. The final reading was calculated by taking an average of both the runs. The event was monitored and registered by Guiness World Records.

The car comes with a 5.9-liter, twin-turbocharged V8 engine that gets 1,750 horsepower on E85 and 1,350 horsepower on 91 octane. It comes with a seven-speed transmission and just weighs over 1,225 kg. According to Sheby, the company took 10 years to fully develop the car.

In an email, mentioned in a Bloomberg report, about the record-setting run, company founder Jerod Shelby characterized it as a David vs. Goliath-style victory. “People may look at SSC and ask if we belong in the hypercar realm, with such stalwart competitors," he said. “This record is so extremely sweet, knowing that our small organization just achieved something that much more established brands, with much larger engineering and development teams, and obviously larger budgets, have not been able to achieve.

“This success tastes even sweeter, taking the news of this victory back to our home state of Washington, where we'd only dreamed of this when we'd started this company in a garage."

SSC was formed in 1998 and has just 24 employees, the privately held company was formerly called Shelby SuperCars Inc., which inspired its current name. Jerod Shelby is not related to the automotive industry businessman Carroll Shelby. The company only plans to male a total of 100 Tuatara cars at a rate of roughly 20 per year.

