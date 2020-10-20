In an email, mentioned in a Bloomberg report, about the record-setting run, company founder Jerod Shelby characterized it as a David vs. Goliath-style victory. “People may look at SSC and ask if we belong in the hypercar realm, with such stalwart competitors," he said. “This record is so extremely sweet, knowing that our small organization just achieved something that much more established brands, with much larger engineering and development teams, and obviously larger budgets, have not been able to achieve.