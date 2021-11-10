Maruti Suzuki Celerio 2021 comes in six colour options, new age features, mileage 6 Photos . Updated: 10 Nov 2021, 02:34 PM IST Haider Ali Khan Maruti Suzuki Celerio 2021 has been launched in six colours including two new shadesThe Celerio 2021 is priced at ₹4.99 lakh (ex-showroom) 1/6Maruti Suzuki Celerio 2021 offers 26.68 kilometres per litre, claims company 2/6This new colour added to Celerio 2021 portfolio. The all new mini hatchback comes with features such as new touchscreen console, push button start/stop, auto engine start/stop, multi-function steering wheel. 3/6Maruti Suzuki Celerio 2021 gets a new grille with a chrome bar extending across its length all the way to the new swept-back headlamps, LED headlights, a new bumper, and flared wheel arches. 4/6For the safety, Celerio 2021 will come equipped with two front air bags, ABS, and reversing sensor with camera on the console panel. The car does support Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for the entertainment. 5/6Maruti Suzuki Celerio 2021 features a 1.0-litre three-cylinder K10c petrol engine. The transmission options, a five-speed manual gearbox and a five-speed AMT. 6/6Maruti Suzuki has launched ‘India’s most efficient petrol car’ Celerio 2021 in entry segment hatchback starting at ₹4.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The price goes upto ₹6.94 lakh (ex-showroom).