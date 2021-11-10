OPEN APP

Maruti Suzuki Celerio 2021 comes in six colour options, new age features, mileage

6 Photos . Updated: 10 Nov 2021, 02:34 PM IST Haider Ali Khan
  • Maruti Suzuki Celerio 2021 has been launched in six colours including two new shades
  • The Celerio 2021 is priced at 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom)
Maruti Suzuki Celerio 2021 offers 26.68 kilometres per litre, claims company
1/6Maruti Suzuki Celerio 2021 offers 26.68 kilometres per litre, claims company
This new colour added to Celerio 2021 portfolio. The all new mini hatchback comes with features such as new touchscreen console, push button start/stop, auto engine start/stop, multi-function steering wheel.
2/6This new colour added to Celerio 2021 portfolio. The all new mini hatchback comes with features such as new touchscreen console, push button start/stop, auto engine start/stop, multi-function steering wheel.
Maruti Suzuki Celerio 2021 gets a new grille with a chrome bar extending across its length all the way to the new swept-back headlamps, LED headlights, a new bumper, and flared wheel arches.
3/6Maruti Suzuki Celerio 2021 gets a new grille with a chrome bar extending across its length all the way to the new swept-back headlamps, LED headlights, a new bumper, and flared wheel arches.
For the safety, Celerio 2021 will come equipped with two front air bags, ABS, and reversing sensor with camera on the console panel. The car does support Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for the entertainment. 
4/6For the safety, Celerio 2021 will come equipped with two front air bags, ABS, and reversing sensor with camera on the console panel. The car does support Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for the entertainment. 
Maruti Suzuki Celerio 2021 features a 1.0-litre three-cylinder K10c petrol engine. The transmission options, a five-speed manual gearbox and a five-speed AMT.
5/6Maruti Suzuki Celerio 2021 features a 1.0-litre three-cylinder K10c petrol engine. The transmission options, a five-speed manual gearbox and a five-speed AMT.
Maruti Suzuki has launched ‘India’s most efficient petrol car’ Celerio 2021 in entry segment hatchback starting at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The price goes upto <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.94 lakh (ex-showroom).
6/6Maruti Suzuki has launched ‘India’s most efficient petrol car’ Celerio 2021 in entry segment hatchback starting at 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The price goes upto 6.94 lakh (ex-showroom).
OTHER GALLERIES

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout