A retro scooter was launched last month in India that costs almost similar to a Royal Enfield Classic 350 and it is not an EV either. On April 27, Hungarian company, Keeway, launched three scooters in the Indian market, K-Light 250V, Vieste 300 and Sixties 300i. The Sixties 300i costs ₹2.99 lakh (ex-showroom) here. While the Royal Enfield Classic features 350cc engine, the Sixties 300i gets you a 300cc engine.

“Sixties 300i is a retro classic scooter that takes you back to the grooviest decade of them all, the ‘60s. An homage to the decade of flared pants, rock music, splashes of color and distinct individualistic style, the Sixties 300i encourages the rider to break free of the ordinary, and ride while making a bold fashion statement," the company said while launching the scooter.

The Sixties 300i is uses a 278cc single-cylinder and four-stroke liquid cooled engine that produces a maximum power output of 18.7HP at 6500 rpm and a maximum torque of 22Nm at 6000 rpm. The scooter has 13 inch front and 12 inch rear tubeless tires, disc brakes with dual-channel ABS.

Sixties 300i also features the latest in creature comforts. The scooter has an iconic yet comfortable split seat. The retro futuristic grille, a distinct full-LED headlight combined with a unique dual LED brake light and signal lights that blends seamlessly into the rear of the scooter. A multi-function ignition switch incorporates the electronic starter, the under-seat storage, and the steering lock.

The retro scooter comes in three colour options; Matte Light Blue, Matte Grey and Matte White. The scooters will be sold via Benelli’s India network. Keeway has to fight it hard in the conventional segment because there has been a huge shift in the electric scooters throughout the country with fuel prices skyrocketing every day and EVs becoming the new mode of urban mobility in the short distance routes. There are premium electric scooters as well, like One Moto, priced near and around the Sixties 300i with retro styling.