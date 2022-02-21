Tadpole Projects, a company retrofitting ICE vehicles, has converted the first premium car, C-180, C-Class of Mercedes Benz . The revamped EV was a petrol variant car manufactured in 2003 and now comes equipped with new-age mobility features such as GPS, Geo-fencing, and remote performance assessment. It also offers a warranty of 3 years on batteries and 2 years on the EV kit. Although the car supports AC charging as of now, there is also a provision of DC charging if the requirement arises.

It takes 5-6 hours to charge, depending on the power of the batteries. The car can now run at a maximum speed of up to 90 kmph and cover a range of 150 kms on one charge. The speed and range of the EV can be pushed further to beyond 150 kmph and 250 kms, respectively.

Tadpole Projects also has a subsidiary brand called Trouve Motors, under which it plans to launch a range of new EVs: an advanced hyper sports bike and the first electric car, Sports Activity Coupe, that will come with a solar panel roof. Moreover, its offerings are not only limited to cars and bikes. It has also undertaken retrofitting of other vehicles like buses, cranes, earth-moving and other construction equipment.

Tadpole Projects made its mark in the history of India's Automobile sector by flag bearing the first ICE Vintage car conversion to EV – Volkswagen Beetle. It is also the first in the country to retrofit premium luxury segment cars to EVs.

The brand aspires to expand its network across India through franchises and retrofit ICE vehicles in the most economical way possible. It looks forward to establishing a battery swapping network to lower the cost of ownership of its kits for the commercial segment and private vehicle owners in the coming years.

Jawaad Khan, Founder, Tadpole Projects explained, “The latest initiative underlines our commitment to accelerating the national vision of propelling electric mobility adoption in India. Tadpole Projects follows a standard retrofitting process. It includes research on the vehicle and other elements like the dynamics, structure, wheel assembly, and transmission, among other things. Our in-house team then connects this research with the client's requirements in terms of range and speed and accordingly design the motors and rechargeable energy storage systems. The R&D and advanced testing of vehicles are supported by leading institutions like IIT Delhi, FITT, and the Centre of Automotive Research and Tribology (CART)." live

