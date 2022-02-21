A retrofitted Mercedes-Benz C-Class electric car with 150km range. Read details

Jawaad Khan, Founder, Tadpole Projects explained, “The latest initiative underlines our commitment to accelerating the national vision of propelling electric mobility adoption in India. Tadpole Projects follows a standard retrofitting process. It includes research on the vehicle and other elements like the dynamics, structure, wheel assembly, and transmission, among other things. Our in-house team then connects this research with the client's requirements in terms of range and speed and accordingly design the motors and rechargeable energy storage systems. The R&D and advanced testing of vehicles are supported by leading institutions like IIT Delhi, FITT, and the Centre of Automotive Research and Tribology (CART)." live

