Tesla Autopilot has been subject to both praise and criticism. A recent incident has sparked another debate on the company's prowess with an autopilot system. This time around, celestial intervention was not helpful for the electric vehicle manufacturer.
A rider using Tesla's Autopilot system noticed that his car was slowing down recurringly despite the road being relatively wide and open. After inspecting the issue, he found out that the car's autopilot was mistaking the moon for a yellow traffic light which was causing it to slow down.
Tesla owners who previously bought the now-discontinued Enhanced Autopilot package can get the FSD subscription for $99 per month, as suggested by Tesla's support page.
Till now the automaker had sold its FSD package for a one-time fee of $10,000, but the monthly subscription lets users test-drive the FSD features without a long-term commitment. They can cancel their monthly FSD subscription at any time, according to the terms on the Tesla website.
Tesla recently launched the Model S Plaid which is the refreshed version of one of its most selling cars. The Tesla Model S Plaid comes with a unique cockpit-styled steering wheel which it calls Yoke. The car gets upgraded interiors and some additions to the feature list as well.
