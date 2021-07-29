Tesla Autopilot has been subject to both praise and criticism. A recent incident has sparked another debate on the company's prowess with an autopilot system. This time around, celestial intervention was not helpful for the electric vehicle manufacturer.

A rider using Tesla's Autopilot system noticed that his car was slowing down recurringly despite the road being relatively wide and open. After inspecting the issue, he found out that the car's autopilot was mistaking the moon for a yellow traffic light which was causing it to slow down.

Hey @elonmusk you might want to have your team look into the moon tricking the autopilot system. The car thinks the moon is a yellow traffic light and wanted to keep slowing down. 🤦🏼 @Teslarati @teslaownersSV @TeslaJoy pic.twitter.com/6iPEsLAudD — Jordan Nelson (@JordanTeslaTech) July 23, 2021

While there is no official response to the bug found in the autopilot, Twitter users were quick to make fun and poke Tesla for the issue.

Once Tesla takes over there won’t be as much pollution so the Moon won’t be yellow anymore. Problem solved 👍 — Mike Taylor (@MikeTay69492958) July 23, 2021

This one also, confused between normal traffic light with the one in car wash pic.twitter.com/wwQo1QHEku — Mohamed AlMarzooqi (@almarzouqi) July 23, 2021

Tesla recently started offering a monthly subscription for its Full Self Driving (FSD) package for $199 per month.

Tesla owners who previously bought the now-discontinued Enhanced Autopilot package can get the FSD subscription for $99 per month, as suggested by Tesla's support page.

Till now the automaker had sold its FSD package for a one-time fee of $10,000, but the monthly subscription lets users test-drive the FSD features without a long-term commitment. They can cancel their monthly FSD subscription at any time, according to the terms on the Tesla website.

Tesla recently launched the Model S Plaid which is the refreshed version of one of its most selling cars. The Tesla Model S Plaid comes with a unique cockpit-styled steering wheel which it calls Yoke. The car gets upgraded interiors and some additions to the feature list as well.





