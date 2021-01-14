A two-word tweet: Elon Musk's reaction to Tesla’s entry into India

A two-word tweet: Elon Musk's reaction to Tesla’s entry into India1 min read . 03:54 PM IST
According to a regulatory filing, Tesla moved a step closer to its launch in India by registering a company in the country
Elon Musk had last year promised to introduce Tesla in India this year. The businessman followed through his promise when the company announced that it will be establishing Tesla centres in five Indian states. Musk reacted to the news of the electric vehicle manufacturer entering India for the first time.
In a reply to a tweet sharing the news, Elon Musk responded with two words, “as promised". Early in the month of October, Musk had replied to a tweet saying, “Next year for sure".
Tesla moved a step closer to its launch in India by registering a company in the country, a regulatory filing showed on Tuesday.
The company has decided to call itself Tesla Motors India and Energy Private Limited. The brand was incorporated on Jan. 8 with its registered office in the southern city of Bengaluru.
The filing shows the Indian unit has three directors including David Feinstein, who is currently a senior executive at Tesla, according to his LinkedIn profile.
India's transport minister Nitin Gadkari told a local newspaper in December the U.S. electric carmaker would start with sales and then might look at assembly and manufacturing.
Years after Tesla first decided to launch the electric vehicle brand in India, the company might finally bring its first car to India this year.
The company had plans to bring the brand to India in 2016. Tesla even began bookings for its Model 3. However, the company decided not to launch it due to lack of proper infrastructure. Tesla will be importing the cars as completely built units (CBU) and won't be selling them via dealerships. Instead, the company will focus on online sales.
