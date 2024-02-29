A variety of new batteries are coming to power EVs

On the other side of the battery, anodes are also starting to see more innovation. Group14 Technologies, a company based near Seattle, has begun manufacturing an anode material made from a silicon-carbon composite. Typically, anodes are made from graphite. Silicon, which is plentiful and inexpensive, can in theory absorb ten times more lithium ions than graphite. In doing so, though, silicon can swell to three or four times its size, which would make batteries using them prone to damage. Group 14’s composite contains the expansion because it cages silicon in a “scaffold" made from carbon nanoparticles, explains Grant Ray, the firm’s head of strategy. This will allow a silicon-composite anode to boost a battery’s energy density by up to 50%. As the company scales up production the first batteries using silicon anodes are likely to have high-performance applications—Porsche, a German sports-car maker, is one of the firm’s backers.