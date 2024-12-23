"The lack of investments under the scheme may be due to a change in strategy or investment plans of the company," said Ashim Sharma, senior partner and business unit head at Nomura Research Institute (NRI) Consulting & Solutions, India. "Also, if a company needs to invest more for the requirements of the domestic market, it may not focus on exports as a share of the production in the scheme is mandated to be exported. Auto and auto components PLI have largely been successful, and if 10-12 companies out of the over 100 are left out, it's not a major sample size to be concerned about," Sharma added.