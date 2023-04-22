Electric vehicles (EVs) witnessed strong growth in the Indian market last year, with a threefold increase in sales as compared to 2021. Official data shows that Indians have bought 278,000 EVs since January this year with an average of over 90,000 EVs per month. Significantly, the demand for EVs is not just limited to metro cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, but is increasing in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities as well.

"Transitioning to EVs in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities will help in lessening India’s dependence on fossil fuels, cutting down on import bills, and reducing air pollution. This shift will create a self-reliant and sustainable energy ecosystem, which will contribute significantly to the country's economic growth," said Amit Bhatt, managing director for India, International Council of Clean Transportation.

As smaller cities have the potential to become strong drivers of India's clean energy revolution, the adoption of EVs in these cities can reduce their carbon footprint and contribute to the ongoing nationwide efforts to combat air pollution and climate change, he added. "Moreover, the adoption of EVs in smaller cities will create new business opportunities and job opportunities in sectors such as manufacturing, supply chain, and charging infrastructure."

This, in turn, is expected to drive economic growth and development in small cities.

To ensure wide-scale participation of tier-2 and tier-3 cities in India’s EV transition to create a greener nation, it is essential to address challenges such as the lack of charging infrastructure, the need for greater awareness among consumers, and the need to develop local supply chains and manufacturing capabilities for EVs, said Bhatt.

A recent study by the International Council of Clean Transportation shows that with the existing grid, EVs in India currently emit about 19-34% less greenhouse gas emissions over their entire life cycle, as against traditional internal combustion engine cars. Electric two-wheelers yield a greater reduction in emissions of 33-50%.

As India continues to decarbonise its grid, these emissions could decrease even further, said Bhatt of the International Council of Clean Transportation (ICCT).

As per the official estimate by ICCT, EVs could reach 95% of all new vehicle sales under an ambitious vehicle electrification pathway by 2040 and can help reduce tailpipe emissions by 18-50%, depending on the pollutant.

Developing local supply chains and manufacturing capabilities is especially important as it can create job opportunities and reduce the cost of EVs, making them more affordable for consumers. "If the government provides tax incentives, low-interest loans, and other financial support, like in larger cities, it will accelerate EV adoption in smaller cities as well," Bhatt said.

According to Sharif Qamar, associate director and area convenor of the Transport and Urban Governance Division, TERI, the EVs industry has traversed in the past 6-7 years. This has enhanced the comfort, trust, and reliability of the EV ecosystem in the eyes of consumers, for all vehicle segments – three-wheelers, four-wheelers, buses, and small commercial vehicles – albeit at different levels.

"As the penetration of renewable energy in the power grid increases, the efficacy of EV technology in dealing with well-to-wheel emissions will be higher and its contribution to climate goals greater," Qamar said, speaking about the penetration of EVs in the Indian market.

India is one of the biggest two-wheeler markets in the world. Two-wheelers account for about 80% of the vehicle population in the country. Non-urban markets account for 50-60% of the total sales.

"With more and more OEMs and models coming into the market, we anticipate that demand for electric two-wheelers will pick up sharply owing to both push and pull factors of demand generation," Qamar added.