Adoption of EVs in smaller cities can bring clean energy revolution, say experts

Electric vehicles (EVs) witnessed strong growth in the Indian market last year, with a threefold increase in sales as compared to 2021. Official data shows that Indians have bought 278,000 EVs since January this year with an average of over 90,000 EVs per month. Significantly, the demand for EVs is not just limited to metro cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, but is increasing in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities as well.

