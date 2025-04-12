Affordable midsized SUVs under 20 lakh. Here are 5 options to consider buying

Affordable midsized SUVs under ₹20 lakh. Here are 5 options to consider buying3 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2025, 01:00 PM IST
SUVs offer families practicality, convenience, and performance with ample space and modern features. In India, popular options include the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Honda Elevate and the Taigun and Kushaq
SUVs tend to be the safest option for a family buyer who is looking to get the best bang for his buck when it comes to practicality, convenience and performance. They offer a ton of space, allow you to tackle uneven patches of road without discomfort and even let you take on slight off-road terrains. And these vehicles do all that while providing modern conveniences like automatic climate control and seating kids in the back with ISOFIX mounted seats.
If you are searching the market for an SUV that doesn't break the bank, there are only a select few available in the Indian market. Here are five of the most popular ones that you should keep in your list:
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is a sibling to the Grand Vitara, a product of the collaboration between Toyota and Maruti Suzuki. Priced between ₹11.34 lakh and ₹20 lakh (both prices ex-showroom), it is the only SUV in the mid-size segment other than the Grand Vitara to feature a hybrid powertrain.
The Urban Cruiser Hyryder is available with a 1.5-litre engine delivering 102 bhp and 137 Nm of torque, partnered with either a five-speed manual or a six-speed automatic gearbox. The strong hybrid model includes a 177.6V battery, producing a combined output of approximately 113 bhp and 122 Nm of torque, which is exclusively paired with an e-CVT. In the 2025 version, there is also an AWD variant being offered on the Hyryder.
Unlike the Grand Vitara, the Hyryder lacks an all-wheel drive option. In terms of safety, it is equipped with six airbags, ISOFIX mounts for child seats, hill hold assist, TPMs, and 360-degree cameras. Additionally, it offers an EV mode available only with the strong hybrid powertrain.
Kia Seltos
The Kia Seltos, priced from ₹10.89 lakh to ₹20.45 lakh (both prices ex-showroom), ranks among the best-selling vehicles from the South Korean manufacturer. It comes with three variants of a 1.5-litre engine including two petrol options. The turbocharged petrol engine produces 158 bhp and 253 Nm of torque available with either a clutchless manual or a dual-clutch transmission featuring paddle shifters. The naturally aspirated engine delivers 113 bhp and 144 Nm of torque. The third engine is the diesel option that generates 114 bhp and 250 Nm of torque.
The Seltos is designed with a dual-screen digital display, integrating the infotainment system and the instrument cluster into a sleek dashboard layout. Additionally, it features radar-based ADAS, dual-zone climate control, a 360-degree camera and blindspot monitoring.
Hyundai Creta
The Hyundai Creta stands out as the top seller in the compact SUV category. This compact SUV offers three powertrain choices, with the 1.5-litre diesel available as either a manual or a torque converter automatic. The 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine, exclusive to a dual-clutch transmission, is the most popular option. With a price range of ₹11 lakh to ₹20.1 lakh (both ex-showroom), the SUV includes six airbags, a 360-degree camera, ABS, and ESP. It also features Level-2 ADAS, incorporating frontal collision avoidance, cruise control, and lane assistance technologies.
Honda Elevate
The Honda Elevate features a robust boxy design and elevated stance, providing an impressive road presence. It is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine, which can be paired with either a six-speed manual gearbox or a CVT. The SUV comes with a comprehensive list of features that enhance its appeal. Additionally, Honda's reputable brand value is another plus for this model. With prices ranging from ₹11.69 lakh to ₹16.43 lakh (both ex-showroom), the Honda Elevate is often considered one of the most underrated SUVs in India, but it offers excellent value for money, especially compared to the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara.
Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq
The Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq are mid-size SUVs that share a common platform and are priced between ₹11.7 lakh and ₹20 lakh (both prices ex-showroom). Both models are equipped with two engine options: a 1.0-litre TSI engine producing 113 bhp and 178 Nm of torque, paired with either a six-speed manual or automatic transmission, and a 1.5-litre TSI engine delivering 148 bhp and 250 Nm of torque, the preferred choice for most enthusiasts.
Both the Taigun and Kushaq have received a five-star rating from Global NCAP and come with six airbags, an ESC, hill hold assist, and Multi-Collision brakes. They also feature front ventilated seats, an eight-inch instrument cluster display, smartphone integration and cruise control.