Affordable midsized SUVs under 20 lakh. Here are 5 options to consider buying

SUVs tend to be the safest option for a family buyer who is looking to get the best bang for his buck when it comes to practicality, convenience and performance. They offer a ton of space, allow you to tackle uneven patches of road without discomfort and even let you take on slight off-road terrains. And these vehicles do all that while providing modern conveniences like automatic climate control and seating kids in the back with ISOFIX mounted seats.

If you are searching the market for an SUV that doesn't break the bank, there are only a select few available in the Indian market. Here are five of the most popular ones that you should keep in your list: