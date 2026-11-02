Electric motorcycles threaten to disrupt Bajaj, TVS' presence in Africa

Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor built their presence in Africa over decades, through investment in distribution and a focus on commercial riders. Now a shift to electric motorcycles, led by East Africa, is beginning to challenge their petrol-powered models.
Among the emerging players is Spiro, a Dubai-headquartered electric motorcycle and battery-swapping company founded by Indian entrepreneur Gagan Gupta. The company claims to be Africa's largest electric motorcycle seller and is rapidly expanding its presence across the continent.