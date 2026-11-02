Electric motorcycles threaten to disrupt Bajaj, TVS' presence in Africa

Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor built their presence in Africa over decades, through investment in distribution and a focus on commercial riders. Now a shift to electric motorcycles, led by East Africa, is beginning to challenge their petrol-powered models.
Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor built their presence in Africa over decades, through investment in distribution and a focus on commercial riders. Now a shift to electric motorcycles, led by East Africa, is beginning to challenge their petrol-powered models.
Among the emerging players is Spiro, a Dubai-headquartered electric motorcycle and battery-swapping company founded by Indian entrepreneur Gagan Gupta. The company claims to be Africa's largest electric motorcycle seller and is rapidly expanding its presence across the continent.
Among the emerging players is Spiro, a Dubai-headquartered electric motorcycle and battery-swapping company founded by Indian entrepreneur Gagan Gupta. The company claims to be Africa's largest electric motorcycle seller and is rapidly expanding its presence across the continent.
Spiro currently sells around 17,000 electric motorcycles a month, translating into an annualized volume of 204,000 units. This is equivalent to about 13% of the combined exports of Bajaj and TVS, estimated at around 1.5 million units in the region. As per estimates of consultancy InsightEV, Bajaj and TVS hold nearly half of the total motorcycle market followed by Japanese players like Honda, Yamaha and others.
The shift could have implications for India's two-wheeler exporters, which have built a sizeable business in Africa but are yet to establish a presence in the electric motorcycle segment. With commercial riders accounting for a large part of the market, the contest will depend not just on the cost and performance of electric bikes but also on the availability of battery-swapping infrastructure.
Initially relying on product and technology supplies from Chinese two-wheeler manufacturer Horwin, Spiro has now entered into a strategic partnership with Chinese electric two-wheeler maker Yadea. It operates across Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Nigeria, Benin, Togo and Cameroon.
The company is targeting the same motorcycle-taxi operators who have traditionally relied on models such as the Bajaj Boxer and TVS HLX. Known as boda boda riders in East Africa, these commercial users are increasingly being offered electric alternatives.
Chinese kits
Spiro assembles motorcycles in Africa using Chinese kits and components while building a battery-swapping network to support their use.
"In Rwanda, in less than 24 months, 40% of the entire stock of bikes is electric now. Every month, 85% of the bikes sold are electric, and of that 85%, over 90% is Spiro," Gupta said in an interview with Mint.
"You can see something similar in Uganda where between 35 to 50% of the bikes on a month-on-month being sold are electric," he added.
The International Energy Agency's Global EV Outlook 2026 estimates that electric two-wheeler sales in Africa reached around 70,000 in 2025. Uganda accounted for more than 30,000, while Kenya crossed 25,000, with electric motorcycles making up around 15% of new registrations.
MotorCyclesData says Africa is leading global regions in electric motorcycle sales growth this year, with volumes rising 86.9% through September. Estimates of total volumes for 2026 are not available, with data on the continent's two-wheeler market remaining limited.
EV bike sales to rise
Spiro expects its monthly sales to rise to 50,000-60,000 next year from around 17,000 currently, Gupta said. The company is investing around $70 million in factories in Kenya, Nigeria and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), and plans to source about 85% of its components locally.
Its annual production capacity is expected to reach 600,000 motorcycles by June-July 2027. Spiro plans to expand to around 20 markets, with the DRC, Malawi, Mali and Ethiopia among its next targets. It entered Ghana earlier in October.
The shift has implications for India's two largest two-wheeler exporters. TVS said in February that Africa accounts for nearly 70% of its export volumes and more than half of its global operational revenue. Analyst estimates suggest that about a third of Bajaj's exports go to the continent.
While Spiro's current sales remain smaller than the combined volumes of the Indian manufacturers in Africa, the growing electric motorcycle market means a rising share of incremental sales is coming from a segment in which Bajaj and TVS are not yet active.
Both companies have established electric vehicle businesses in India, led by scooters. Bajaj has said its first electric motorcycle is expected in FY28, with export markets likely to be its initial focus.
Commercial purposes
Around 75-80% of Spiro's customers use motorcycles for commercial purposes, mainly as motorcycle taxis, Gupta said.
"For them, every dollar saved is every dollar additional earned," he said. "We need to build the infrastructure so that the range anxiety for the driver is not there."
Spiro says it has deployed more than 100,000 electric motorcycles and built over 2,500 battery-swapping stations across seven markets.
Founded in 2019 as M Auto Electric and rebranded as Spiro in 2022, the company closed a $270 million funding round in June 2026, including $55 million from Chinese fund NewTrails Capital. Its other backers include Impact Fund Denmark, Equitane, Nithio and Africa Go Green Fund.
Spiro remains small compared with the "big daddies like Bajaj and TVS", which have decades of experience, Gupta said.
He believes the market can support several manufacturers as Bajaj and TVS prepare to enter the electric motorcycle segment. "I don't think one player can alone satisfy the market," he said.
The competitive dynamics in Africa could have some parallels with India's electric two-wheeler market. Ola Electric gained an early lead in electric scooters after entering the market in 2021, before Bajaj and TVS expanded their offerings. Africa is seeing a similar contest take shape, but in electric motorcycles aimed largely at commercial riders.
However, the competitive dynamics in Africa are likely to be different, industry experts said.
“Unlike India where personal mobility takes precedence, Africa bike market is inclined towards commercial riders more which makes the overall ownership experience and battery swapping infrastructure crucial,” said Deepesh Rathore, founder and head of research at consultancy InsightEV. "Spiro has managed to take a big lead in the region owing to the lower cost of its electric bikes along with its battery swapping network which is crucial for these commercial riders."