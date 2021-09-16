Mahindra and Mahindra SUVs have often been found in tricky situations, owing to their capability to go off-road. However, some situations can be a little too extreme even for the toughest off-roaders. Similarly, a new video has been shared by Mahindra & Mahindra Chairman, Anand Mahindra where the Thar can be seen taking on a small river.

Mahindra shared the video in a tweet stating, “After I RT’d the tweet about a Bolero in Gujarat wading through flood waters, several of you shared this video that’s circulating on YouTube. I think we may well have to create a new vertical called ‘Mahindra Amphibious Vehicles’."

In the video, we see a Mahindra Thar moving in the direction of a river with a seemingly strong current. Initially, the Thar had trouble maintaining direction against the force of the current but the 4x4 SUV gained enough traction and managed to get out of the river with relative ease.

Officially, the Mahindra Thar has a water wading capacity of 650mm. However, the river current seemed to have much higher water level. Several other videos have also showcased Mahindra Thar's impressive real-life water wading capacity.

The new Thar is powered by a 2.2-litre m-Hawk Turbo diesel engine which can put out 130PS of power and 300Nm of torque. Another powertrain option is the 2.0-litre m-Stallion TGDi turbocharged petrol engine that churns 150PS power and 300Nm torque for the manual variant and 320Nm for the torque converter unit.

The Mahindra Thar recently got new competition in the form of the Force Gurkha 2021 which gets a new platform and updated design.

