After EVs, China seeks to dominate AI-powered autonomous driving

On a test ride recently in Guangzhou, the driver—an XPeng employee—took control several times on the 10-mile route through crowded urban roads and some quieter side streets. At one point, the car, trying to make a left turn, kept inching forward while there was a red light for left turns until the driver took over. A XPeng spokeswoman said the car was still within the waiting area for left-turning vehicles when the driver took over.