Thu Oct 19 2023 15:57:02
After Hyundai-Kia, Toyota set to join Tesla's charging Network from 2025. Details here

 Edited By Aman Gupta

Toyota will start adopting Tesla's North American Charging Standard on electric vehicles from 2025 while the vehicles with existing Toyota car owners with Combined Charging System (CCS) will be offered an adapter

FILE - A boy looks at a logo of Toyota Motor Corp. at its gallery in Tokyo on Jan. 15, 2020. Toyota’s profit for the first fiscal quarter jumped to 1.3 trillion yen ($9 billion) — a quarterly record for Japan’s top automaker, as sales grew and parts shortages related to the coronavirus pandemic eased. Toyota Motor Corp.’s April-June, 2023, net profit rose 78% from 736.8 billion yen the previous year, the company reported Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023.(AP Photo/Koji Sasahara, File) (AP)Premium
World's largest automaker Toyota will start adopting Tesla's North American Charging Standard (NACS) from 2025, joining the likes of other top automakers to make the switch including Hyundai, Kia, Ford, General Motors and Honda among others. 

In a statement about the adoption of the North American Charging Standard (NACS), the Japanese automaker said, “In line with Toyota’s vehicle electrification strategy that offers a plethora of options for electrified powertrains, Toyota and Lexus customers will have convenient access to more than 12,000 Tesla Superchargers across North America."

The company added, “With NACS, customers will have access to more charging options, especially DC fast chargers, allowing greater confidence to travel to even more destinations."

The company noted that Toyota and Lexus electric vehicles will come NACS ports from 2025. Moreover, existing Toyota and Lexus owners with Combined Charging System (CCS) will be offered access to an adapter for NACS charging also from 2025. 

Tesla's NACS charging standard is widely used in the EV segment and the Elon Musk led company has over 12,000 charging stations in the US. According to the US Department Energy, Tesla's NACS makes for around 60% of the fast chargers in the United States. 

The NACS charging system is highly ranked by other top automakers owing to the system having more fast charging plugs than any of its rivals while Tesla's charging stations are situated in prime locations along freeway travel corridors. 

 

Updated: 20 Oct 2023, 08:01 AM IST
