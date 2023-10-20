After Hyundai-Kia, Toyota set to join Tesla's charging Network from 2025. Details here
Toyota will start adopting Tesla's North American Charging Standard on electric vehicles from 2025 while the vehicles with existing Toyota car owners with Combined Charging System (CCS) will be offered an adapter
World's largest automaker Toyota will start adopting Tesla's North American Charging Standard (NACS) from 2025, joining the likes of other top automakers to make the switch including Hyundai, Kia, Ford, General Motors and Honda among others.
