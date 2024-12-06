Volkswagen India announces year-end discounts on the Taigun SUV and Virtus sedan, offering benefits up to ₹ 2 lakh. The Virtus has discounts up to ₹ 1.5 lakh, while the Taigun offers ₹ 2 lakh in incentives, aiming to clear old inventory before year-end.

Volkswagen India has unveiled attractive year-end discounts on its popular models, the Taigun SUV and the Virtus sedan, offering potential buyers benefits of up to ₹2 lakh (via HT Auto). These offers aim to clear older inventory from dealerships before the close of the year.

Volkswagen Virtus: Discounts and Highlights The Volkswagen Virtus, a stylish sedan in the compact segment, now comes with discounts of up to ₹1.5 lakh this December. The offer includes ₹1 lakh in cash benefits, alongside an additional ₹50,000 through exchange and loyalty bonuses. Buyers can also avail of scrappage benefits under the scheme.

Priced from ₹11.56 lakh (ex-showroom), the Virtus competes with rivals such as the Skoda Slavia, Honda City, and Hyundai Verna. The sedan has recently surpassed the milestone of 50,000 units sold in India, reinforcing its popularity as the segment strives for a resurgence.

Volkswagen Taigun: December Offers The Taigun SUV, a strong contender in the compact SUV market against the likes of Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos, is available with even greater discounts. Buyers can enjoy benefits worth up to ₹2 lakh, comprising ₹1.5 lakh in cash incentives and ₹50,000 in exchange and loyalty bonuses.

Starting at ₹11.70 lakh (ex-showroom), the Taigun has gained traction in the market thanks to its robust design, advanced features, and recent updates. Earlier this year, Volkswagen introduced new variants, including the GT Plus Sport and GT Line, with cosmetic enhancements like smoked headlamps, red GT badging, and premium black leatherette interiors.

In a piece of similar news, Hyundai Motor India has rolled out attractive year-end discounts across its lineup, including popular SUVs like the Venue and Exter, as well as hatchbacks such as the Grand i10 Nios and i20.