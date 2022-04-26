After Kia announcing its all-electric crossover, EV6 for India, its sister-concern brand, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., has today announced the all-electric Ioniq 5 for India this year. The Ioniq 5 will mark the beginning of Hyundai’s BEV expansion plans in India, the company said. The Ioniq 5 will be launched in the H2 of 2022.

The term Ioniq is a fusion of “ion" and “unique", that was announced as a long-term research and development project focussing on sustainable mobility.

Ioniq 5 is built on Hyundai Motor Group’s Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), exclusively developed for battery electric vehicles, and will usher in a new era of clean mobility for Hyundai. “Under the aegis of Beyond Mobility, Ioniq 5 will set a new benchmark that redefines electric mobility lifestyle in India with synergies of intelligent technology, sustainability and innovation," said Hyundai.

The Ioniq 5 will feature an innovative interior and exterior design; while interiors feature eco-friendly materials at multiple touchpoints, the exteriors of this all-electric CUV present a fresh and dynamic appeal.

Meanwhile, Kia EV6 will be launched but in limited numbers only. The bookings for Kia EV6 will start in May 2022 and then the official launch will take place.

Unsoo Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “As a customer centric brand, Hyundai is focussing very strongly on electric mobility across its businesses and product range for a progressive and sustainable future. Hyundai is proud to receive the World Car of the Year 2022 for the IONIQ 5 as this award is a true testament to our vision and efforts in driving the adoption of BEVs globally."

“Hyundai Motor India has already committed to the expansion of our BEV line-up to 6 models by 2028 and today, with great pride we are announcing the introduction of IONIQ 5 in CY 22 in India," he said.

Unsoo further added, “Powering up a new era of electric mobility, IONIQ 5 is all set to redefine the aspirations of customers with solutions that exceed in every sphere, elevating their mobility experiences beyond the conventional. IONIQ 5 will epitomize the innovative application of intelligent technology in mobility. With our 25-year journey of togetherness in India, Hyundai is happy to partner with this great nation on a new quest to charge up the adoption of EVs at scale."