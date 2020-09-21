After Kia Sonet, Toyota to bring in Urban Cruiser as sub-compact space heats up

After South Korean auto major Kia Motors on Friday launched its compact SUV Sonet in India, Toyota Kirloskar Motor is all set to launch Urban Cruiser on September 23.

The recent launches in sub-compact SUV segment has not only made it fast-growing segment but also the highly competitive one. Toyota's Urban Cruiser will compete with the likes of Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Motors Nexon, Honda WR-V and Ford Ecosport, among others.

The sub-compact SUV category is currently dominated Hyundai Venue and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza.

The Urban Cruiser will come with an option for a Li-ion battery with the automatic version. This battery will enhance the car’s fuel efficiency and even provide assistance in torque generation.

The Urban Cruiser sports a powerful K-series 4-cylinder 1.5 L Gasoline Engine in MT/AT variants that offer superior fuel efficiency for a power-charged performance.

On the inside, the car gets dual-tone dark brown premium interiors, engine start and stop button. The car gets New Smart Playcast touchscreen audio with Android Auto / Apple Carplay and smartphone-based navigation.

