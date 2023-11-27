After Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors says considering price hike in January 2024
Tata Motors said the automaker is considering a price hike across its passenger and electric vehicles in January 2024. The extent of the hike and exact details will be announced in a few weeks
Car prices are showing no signs of slowing down. After Maruti Suzuki and German luxury car maker Audi Monday announced the increase in prices of their vehicles from January next year, Tata Motors also said the company is considering increasing the cost of its passenger and electric vehicles in January 2024, news agency PTI reported.