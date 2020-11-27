Ahead of Magnite launch, Nissan to introduce 30 service stations, 20 showrooms

The new Nissan Magnite will be launching early next month and the company is expected to convince Indian buyers with an impressive price tag . Other than just undercutting its rivals in terms of price, Nissan will also have to take care of the availability as well as after-sales service. In order to provide some peace of mind to the prospect buyers and helping them take a final decision, Nissan India has announced that it has further strengthened customer-centric services with highly-trained channel partners, an end-to-end digital ecosystem and virtual showroom with vehicle configurator.

The vehicle configurator provides an exterior and interior experience of all grades, powertrain and feature combinations including the “tech pack" which adds some goodies like a wireless charging pad.

Nissan India is planning to enhance its customer connectivity with 30 new service stations and 20 new showrooms across the country. The company claims that this move is in line with the Nissan NEXT strategy to prioritize and invest in the Indian market for sustainable growth.

The company will also be offering end-to-end e-commerce, from booking to delivery including the finance process. Nissan India is also trying to go a step further by providing virtual test-drive feature that allows the customer to take a test drive from home on their personal device. Nissan claims this is a unique interactive experience where the customer gets a first-hand experience of being on a test drive of the Nissan Magnite on road with a virtual sales consultant.

“Nissan India’s focus is onto improving customers connectivity by providing a seamless journey through these company-owned platforms. We are adapting and adopting the changes in the marketplace to strengthen Nissan’s commitment to the Indian customer on product and service assurances," said Sinan Ozkok, President, Nissan Motor India.

Nissan India has also introduced ‘Nissan Express Service’ which it claims will deliver a quick and comprehensive service experience in just 90-minutes. Nissan will extend the service reach to its customers by conducting “Nissan Service Clinics" in 100+ upcountry locations. Nissan customers may book services and even check costs online through the Nissan Service Cost Calculator via Nissan Service Hub (website) or Nissan Connect.

The Japanese car manufacturer will provide Doorstep Service with well established standard operating procedures. Nissan India also offers ‘Pick-up & Drop-off’ services of Nissan cars to and from dealerships which also aims at mitigating the risk of infection and minimizes disruptions in the schedule of customers.

“With India gradually becoming a more strategic base for value-added services, Nissan’s new and improved initiatives will underscore our desire to give customers a hassle-free, safe, and satisfying sales and service process that is enhanced by a comprehensive digital ecosystem for discerning customers," said Rakesh Srivastava, MD, Nissan Motor India.

