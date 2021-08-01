Ahead of Ola electric scooter launch, Bhavish Aggarwal drops a hint

Ahead of Ola electric scooter launch, Bhavish Aggarwal drops a hint1 min read . 11:06 AM IST
Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal shared an image where he claimed to be in a discussion on the launch date of the new scooter
Ola Electric is in the process of deciding a launch date for their first electric Ola Scooter. Ola CEO, Bhavish Aggarwal has dropped a tweet hinting that the launch is around the corner. Additionally, the CEO also launched another poll for the scooter that indicates that the company will be providing a unique delivery experience or at least an option for those who want it.
Also Read: Why Ola's Bhavish Aggarwal 'strongly disagrees' with Elon Musk on EV import duty
In a recent tweet, Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal shared an image where he claimed to be in a discussion on the launch date of the new scooter. So far, the company has been tight-lipped about the launch date. The bookings for the scooter began in mid-July.
Apart from the launch date, the CEO also dropped hints about the delivery system for the new Ola Scooter. Aggarwal conducted a poll asking for his followers' take on how to deliver the vehicle. The poll had two options, 'Physical dealership/store' and 'Online and home delivered'. The poll had a clear winner for the 'Home Delivered' option.
The company has revealed a lot of information about the scooter barring the price and exact range of the electric vehicle. In terms of pricing, the scooter is expected to take competition head-on with an aggressive price tag.
In terms of range, the company has dropped a substantial hint. Ola Scooter can be charged up to 50% in 18 minutes, according to the official website of the company. This 50% charge can provide up to 75 km range. This hints that Ola Scooter may come with a maximum range of 150 km. However, the official figures may vary.
The Ola Scooter colour range has also been revealed. The scooter will come in a total of 10 shades which includes three different finishes: Matte, Metalic and Pastel.
The scooter will launch with some segment-first features such as keyless access which is an app-based feature. Additionaly, Ola has promised that the scooter will get the largest boot in its segment.
The bookings for Ola Scooter are still open for interested buyers at ₹499. Despite the huge interest in the scooter, the company has continued accepting bookings, indicating that they are ready with the required stock.
