Ahead of Ola launch, e-scooters approach a higher gear

Two-wheeler EV models currently in the market take on a wide range in terms of distance travelled on a single charge, top speed and price. Hero, with 10 models, has spread itself the widest, from the base till the middle end. Ampere is targeting the lower end of the market, while Ather and Ola are positioning themselves at the top end, shows data from JMK Research. At the lower end, the range is around 50-60 km per charge and the top speed is around 25 km per hour.

