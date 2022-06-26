Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Auto News / Ahead of Scorpio-N launch, Anand Mahindra shares his excitement. See post

Ahead of Scorpio-N launch, Anand Mahindra shares his excitement. See post

Mahindra Scorpio-N.
1 min read . 09:04 AM ISTLivemint

  • The 2022 Scorpio-N will be powered by gasoline and diesel engines, with a choice of manual and automatic transmissions.
  • The current Scorpio which has evolved over the last two decades as an iconic and a cult brand will continue as the Scorpio Classic, the company said.

As the 2022 Scorpio-N set to launch on 27 June, Anand Mahindra is all excited as he shares in a new post on Twitter.

In a post he wrote, “The only way I can convey how I feel about the imminent #ScorpioN launch…" and shared Chahe Koi Mujhe...Yahoo... song from the 1961 Shammi Kapoor and Saira Banu starrer Junglee movie.

Earlier on 14 June, Anand Mahindra had shared a video of Scorpio-N saying that it is "Not a car…state of mind."

The 2022 Scorpio-N will be powered by gasoline and diesel engines, with a choice of manual and automatic transmissions.

It will be offered with a 4x4 option. 

The company had announced that the brand name of its much-awaited SUV, bearing the project codename Z101, as the ‘Scorpio-N’. 

The current Scorpio which has evolved over the last two decades as an iconic and a cult brand will continue as the Scorpio Classic, it had said.

The company had started teasing the ‘Bid Daddy of SUVs’ featuring the superstar Amitabh Bachchan for the voice over.

Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd. said, “Scorpio has been a landmark model for Mahindra which has redefined the category and became an iconic brand in the Indian automobile industry."

"With an unmissable design, thrilling performance and high-end technology, we continue to carry forward the Mahindra legacy of building authentic, tough yet sophisticated SUVs. With the All-New Scorpio-N, we continue to live and deliver our brand promise of ‘Explore the Impossible’. The Scorpio-N signifies our commitment towards bringing world-class SUVs to the Indian market and creating delightful ownership experience for our customers," he added.