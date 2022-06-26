Ahead of Scorpio-N launch, Anand Mahindra shares his excitement. See post

The 2022 Scorpio-N will be powered by gasoline and diesel engines, with a choice of manual and automatic transmissions.
The current Scorpio which has evolved over the last two decades as an iconic and a cult brand will continue as the Scorpio Classic, the company said.
As the 2022 Scorpio-N set to launch on 27 June, Anand Mahindra is all excited as he shares in a new post on Twitter.
In a post he wrote, “The only way I can convey how I feel about the imminent #ScorpioN launch…" and shared Chahe Koi Mujhe...Yahoo... song from the 1961 Shammi Kapoor and Saira Banu starrer Junglee movie.
The company had started teasing the ‘Bid Daddy of SUVs’ featuring the superstar Amitabh Bachchan for the voice over.
Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd. said, “Scorpio has been a landmark model for Mahindra which has redefined the category and became an iconic brand in the Indian automobile industry."
"With an unmissable design, thrilling performance and high-end technology, we continue to carry forward the Mahindra legacy of building authentic, tough yet sophisticated SUVs. With the All-New Scorpio-N, we continue to live and deliver our brand promise of ‘Explore the Impossible’. The Scorpio-N signifies our commitment towards bringing world-class SUVs to the Indian market and creating delightful ownership experience for our customers," he added.