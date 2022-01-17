Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, which is one of the country's busiest non-metro airports, will be partially shut down from today. The airport will be closed for nine hours every day from today onwards till 31 May 20222. The airport will be shut from 9 am to 6 pm on all weekdays due to planned 'recarpeting work' on the runway.

“Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport will carry out scheduled runway re-carpeting work from 17 January 2022 to 31 May 2022. This work will be carried out from 9 am to 6 pm. We regret the inconvenience," Ahmedabad Airport informed the passengers via a tweet from its official Twitter handle.

#SVPIAirport will carry out scheduled runway re-carpeting work from 17 January 2022 to 31 May 2022. This work will be carried out from 9 am to 6 pm. We regret the Inconvenience. #GatewayToGoodness #PassengerAdvisory pic.twitter.com/gGi8EXzfzC — Ahmedabad Airport (@ahmairport) January 15, 2022

As per the airport officials, the resurfacing work will be carried out on all days, barring Sundays and public holidays, from 9 am to 6 pm.

On 16 September 2021, Mint had reported that Adani Group has asked the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to shorten the time frame for partial shutting of operations at the Ahmedabad airport, which was initially scheduled to take place between November 2021 and May 2022.

The Adani Group had reached out to the DGCA in September to delay the partial shutdown of the airport in view of an expected revival in passenger traffic during this year’s festive season.

It had then said that the rehabilitation work will focus on runway overlaying, runway strip grading and slope assessment, runway end safety area (RESA) grading and slope assessment, along with stormwater drain construction and reinstallation of signages on manoeuvring area.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.