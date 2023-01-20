Air India urination case: DGCA imposes ₹30 lakh penalty on airline1 min read . Updated: 20 Jan 2023, 02:00 PM IST
Air India has banned accused Shankar Mishra from flying with the airline for four months after an internal committee determined that he was an unruly passenger who urinated on a co-passenger.
Air India Pee-Gate case: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has imposed a penalty of ₹30 lakhs on Air India for the violation of rules after the New York-Delhi flight passenger Shankar Mishra urinated on an elderly woman.
