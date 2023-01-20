Air India Pee-Gate case: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has imposed a penalty of ₹30 lakhs on Air India for the violation of rules after the New York-Delhi flight passenger Shankar Mishra urinated on an elderly woman.

In addition, the Pilot-In-Command has also been suspended for three months for failing to discharge his duties and a fine of ₹3 lakhs has also been levied on AI's Director-in-flight services.

Air India has also banned accused Shankar Mishra from flying with the airline for four months after an internal committee determined that he was an unruly passenger who urinated on a co-passenger.

Since the incident took place on November 26, Mishra, a senior executive at US financial services firm Wells Fargo, has been terminated by his employer. Delhi Police also arrested Mishra from Bengaluru on 7 January, and he has been sent to 14-day judicial custody.

The incident had come to notice of the Indian civil aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation on 4 January and the regulator had stated that prima facie it emerges that provisions related to handling of an unruly passenger on-board have not been complied with.

Meanwhile, Air India also has to respond to the show-cause notice issued by the DGCA in the matter. The show cause notice was sent to the airline’s Accountable Manager, Director in-flight Services, all the pilots and cabin crew members of that flight as to why enforcement action should not be taken against them for dereliction of their regulatory obligations.

As per the norms, Mishra may appeal against the ban to an Appellate Committee constituted by the Ministry of Civil Aviation. The decision of the Appellate Committee shall be final in so far as the government is concerned. Any further appeal shall lie in a High Court.

