All new Hero Super Splendor Canvas Black launched, check details

All new Hero Super Splendor Canvas Black launched, check details2 min read . 10:13 PM IST
The bike comes with fuel mileage of 60-68 kmpl
The bike comes with fuel mileage of 60-68 kmpl
Hero MotoCorp launched the Super Splendor Canvas Black Edition on Monday.
Hero MotoCorp launched the Super Splendor Canvas Black Edition on Monday.
With prices starting at ₹77,430 (ex-showroom), the new variant of 125cc bike Splendor comes in two trims priced at ₹77,430 and ₹81,330 respectively.
With prices starting at ₹77,430 (ex-showroom), the new variant of 125cc bike Splendor comes in two trims priced at ₹77,430 and ₹81,330 respectively.
The bike comes with fuel mileage of 60-68 kmpl, added the company.
Last month, the two-wheeler market leader Hero MotoCorp announced the launch of its new Passion 'XTec' motorcycle with prices starting at ₹74,590 (ex-showroom Delhi).
The bike is powered by a 110cc engine with a power output of 9 BHP and has features like Bluetooth connectivity, SMS and call alerts, real-time mileage indicator, low-fuel indicator, side-stand engine cut-off and service reminder, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.
It is available in two options with the drum brake variant priced at ₹74,590 and the disc brake variant tagged at ₹78,990 (ex-showroom Delhi), it added.
Hero MotoCorp Head of Strategy and Global Product Planning Malo Le Masson said the company's range of 'XTec' products, such as the Splendor XTec, Glamour 125 XTec, Pleasure 110 XTec and Destini 125 XTec have "received an overwhelming response from customers and we expect the Passion XTec to continue this trend."
Meanwhile, Hero MotoCorp increased the prices of its motorcycles and scooter from July 1, 2022.
{{ displaySpecs }}
{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceAbb }}{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceUnit }}* Onwards
The company, it its regulatory filing on June 23, notified that it will raise the prices of its motorcycles and scooter by up to ₹3,000 across the entire range from 1 July, 2022 onwards.
Additionally, the company said that the exact quantum of increase will be subject to the specific model and market.
The price hike has been attributed to the increased production cost due to the higher raw material prices.
The price revision will be up to Rs. 3000. The exact quantum of increase will be subject to the specific model and market. The price revision has been necessitated to partially offset the steadily growing overall cost inflation, including commodity prices, as per the company statement.