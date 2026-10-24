All new passenger vehicles may get automatic emergency braking from 2030 - How will it work | Explained

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has proposed making advanced emergency braking systems mandatory (AEBS) in all new passenger car models launched in India from October 1, 2030.

Four-wheeler models already in production before that date will get an additional two years to comply with the proposed rules. For these models, AEBS would become mandatory from October 1, 2032.

The proposal is part of a draft notification dated October 19, 2026, aimed at improving vehicle safety and curbing road accidents.

"Provided that, M1 category of vehicles manufactured on and after 1st October 2030 in the case of new models and 1st October 2032 in the case of all models shall be fitted with Advanced Emergency Braking System, conforming to AIS-185, as amended from time to time," the draft notification read.

How does AEBs work? An advanced emergency braking system uses sensors, cameras and radar to detect potential collisions and alert the driver. If the driver fails to respond to an emergency situation in time, the system automatically applies the brakes to help avoid a crash or reduce the impact of a collision.

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“With India recording over 4.8 lakh road accidents and nearly 1.73 lakh fatalities in 2023, technologies that can help prevent collisions or reduce their impact are becoming increasingly indispensable,” said Paras Pasricha, Head of Motor Insurance at Policybazaar.

He reiterated that wider adoption of AEBS could help reduce accident-related claims and the severity of losses over time. “Fewer accidents could mean fewer motor insurance claims and lower financial losses, benefiting both insurers and customers,” Pasricha added.

Can AEBS increase repair costs? The executive also noted that while emergency braking technologies can reduce front-to-rear collisions, the sensors, cameras and radars used in these systems are often located in vulnerable areas such as bumpers and windshields. As a result, repairing or replacing these components, or recalibrating the systems after an accident, could significantly increase repair costs.

“Because of this, the overall impact on claims costs will depend on how these technologies perform in real-world conditions. As more vehicles adopt such features, insurers will be able to use claims data to better understand their impact on risk and pricing,” he said.

Government tightens braking standards The government has mandated multiple measures, especially focused on braking systems, to enhance the safety of medium and heavy-duty vehicles.

To enhance brake performance, a revised braking standard has been mandated for trucks effective October 1, 2027.

Braking systems have been advanced with the mandatory implementation of electronic stability control systems (AIS 162) for trucks from October 1, 2027, which provide stability, especially in the event of braking at curves.