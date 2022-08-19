All new Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 spotted: What to expect

From the leaked picture, it can be spotted that the Continental GT 650 has a fuel tank of Ice Queen which has eventually been discounted. It is noteworthy that the alleged bike might have alloy wheels.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Royal Enfield bikes never fail to create hype in India, even just a passing shot too. Recently, a test mule of the Continental GT 650 was spotted on Old Mahabalipuram Road, Chennai which is near to the Royal Enfield office. The alleged upcoming bike seemed like the facelifted version of the Continental GT 650.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Royal Enfield bikes never fail to create hype in India, even just a passing shot too. Recently, a test mule of the Continental GT 650 was spotted on Old Mahabalipuram Road, Chennai which is near to the Royal Enfield office. The alleged upcoming bike seemed like the facelifted version of the Continental GT 650.
From the leaked picture, it can be spotted that the Continental GT 650 has a fuel tank of Ice Queen which has eventually been discounted. It is noteworthy that the alleged bike might have alloy wheels. Both the wheels were visible in Balck and the front wheel gets a white surround. The tread pattern suggests that the bike is using Ceat-sourced tyres. Hence, it is expected that the bike would get tubeless tyres.
From the leaked picture, it can be spotted that the Continental GT 650 has a fuel tank of Ice Queen which has eventually been discounted. It is noteworthy that the alleged bike might have alloy wheels. Both the wheels were visible in Balck and the front wheel gets a white surround. The tread pattern suggests that the bike is using Ceat-sourced tyres. Hence, it is expected that the bike would get tubeless tyres.
Moreover, the new tail lamp of the bike was very noticeable. It is now the same in looks as the circular unit of the Meteor 250 and gets all new housing. The bike should get an LED unit which is brighter than the current halogen lights.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Moreover, the new tail lamp of the bike was very noticeable. It is now the same in looks as the circular unit of the Meteor 250 and gets all new housing. The bike should get an LED unit which is brighter than the current halogen lights.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Royal Enfield is also expected to change the switchgear on the 650 twins. These new switchgear could be borrowed from the J-platform bikes.
Royal Enfield is also expected to change the switchgear on the 650 twins. These new switchgear could be borrowed from the J-platform bikes.
Royal Enfield customers have always demanded alloy wheels in Interceptor 650 and Continental 650. This alleged upcoming bike could be a result of customers’ demands.
Royal Enfield customers have always demanded alloy wheels in Interceptor 650 and Continental 650. This alleged upcoming bike could be a result of customers’ demands.
Meanwhile, Royal Enfield has recently launched its Hunter 350 in India. It is noteworthy that the price of the 2022 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 begins at Rs. 1.49 lakh and it goes up to Rs. 1.68 lakh, ex-showroom. In terms of the colour, the Hunter Metro variant of the all new Royal Enfield six in eight different colours which are Rebel Red, Rebel Black, Rebel Blue, Dapper Ash, Dapper White, and Dapper Grey. Whereas the Retro variant of Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Retro includes Factory Silver and Factory Black shades.
Meanwhile, Royal Enfield has recently launched its Hunter 350 in India. It is noteworthy that the price of the 2022 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 begins at Rs. 1.49 lakh and it goes up to Rs. 1.68 lakh, ex-showroom. In terms of the colour, the Hunter Metro variant of the all new Royal Enfield six in eight different colours which are Rebel Red, Rebel Black, Rebel Blue, Dapper Ash, Dapper White, and Dapper Grey. Whereas the Retro variant of Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Retro includes Factory Silver and Factory Black shades.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is powered by a 349 cc single cylinder four stroke J-series petrol engine. It produces 20.2 bhp of top power with 27 Nm of peak torque. The bike is said to provide a mileage of 36.2 kmpl linked to a five-speed gearbox.
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is powered by a 349 cc single cylinder four stroke J-series petrol engine. It produces 20.2 bhp of top power with 27 Nm of peak torque. The bike is said to provide a mileage of 36.2 kmpl linked to a five-speed gearbox.