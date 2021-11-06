The BMW-backed MINI concluded the entire booking for its upcoming full electric vehicle (EV), MINI Cooper SE. All the 30 units of the luxury EV sedan were booked in its first opening. MINI India confirmed it on the social media. The MINI Cooper SE was announced for pre-bookings at ₹1 lakh last month. The demand may push the luxury car maker to add more units for the Indian market in coming days. The actual price is still unknown for MINI Cooper SE.

The first all-electric MINI uses a high-voltage, 96-cell, 32.6 kWh (gross capacity) battery pack that is mounted under the floor. It produces a torque of 270 NM delivering – 0-100 km/h in 7.3 seconds, claims MINI. It features 17 inch Electric Power Spoke alloy wheels.

View Full Image MINI Cooper SE

MINI Cooper SE will be available in three configuration of 4 seats, 3 seats and 2 seats. It will be available in four different colours with black roof. The digital instrument cluster consists of a 5.0 inch colour screen in a Black Panel design which provides details like your revs per minute, speed, charge level, mileage, temperature and navigation instructions.

The distinctive headlight comes with side scuttles that house LED indicators and the yellow 'S' logo. Striking Energetic Yellow accents give it a highly unique appearance on the road. Door handles and other new design accents in sleek Piano Black lend an even more individual appearance. On the rear, it is furnished with a striking Energetic Yellow ‘E’ MINI ELECTRIC badge.

The premium luxury sedan is guessed to be priced around ₹50 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. The MINI Cooper SE may be unveiled this month.

