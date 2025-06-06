All-electric MINI Countryman E JCW Pack debuts with sporty upgrades, limited to 20 units: Price, features and more

MINI India has introduced the all-electric Countryman E John Cooper Works (JCW) Pack, priced at ₹62 lakh (ex-showroom). Positioned at the top of the variant lineup, the new JCW Pack brings a sportier twist to the quirky EV, both inside and out. In a move to enhance exclusivity, MINI has limited the JCW Pack to just 20 units, which will be available exclusively online. Interested buyers can book the model by paying a token amount of ₹1.5 lakh, with deliveries set to commence from 10 June 2025.

Sporty upgrades for exterior and interior Priced approximately ₹2 lakh above the top-spec 'Favoured' variant, the JCW Pack adds notable cosmetic enhancements. Buyers can choose between two distinctive paint finishes, Midnight Black and Legend Grey, the latter complemented by black racing stripes. A chequered pattern adorns the charging port and front bumper, nodding to MINI’s motorsport heritage.

Additional design elements include blacked-out trim, pronounced side skirts, and striking 19-inch JCW alloy wheels in black. The iconic chequered flag motif also appears on the C-pillar, reinforcing the car’s sporty persona.

Inside the cabin, the JCW Pack introduces John Cooper Works sport seats, a leather-wrapped JCW steering wheel, and red-accented dashboard details, all wrapped in a dynamic black and red colour scheme. The pack also includes a ‘Boost Mode’ for enhanced responsiveness. To match its aggressive looks, MINI has equipped the SUV with upgraded JCW Sport brakes, although no mechanical changes have been made under the hood.

Powertrain and Performance The electric Countryman JCW Pack retains the same powertrain as the standard Countryman E. It houses a 66.45 kWh battery, powering a single electric motor that delivers 210 bhp and 250 Nm of torque. The SUV can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 8.6 seconds, with a top speed of 170 km/h. On a full charge, the vehicle offers a WLTP-certified range of 462 km, making it suitable for both city commutes and weekend getaways.