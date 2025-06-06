Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
Next Story
Business News/ Auto News / All-electric MINI Countryman E JCW Pack debuts with sporty upgrades, limited to 20 units: Price, features and more

All-electric MINI Countryman E JCW Pack debuts with sporty upgrades, limited to 20 units: Price, features and more

Livemint

MINI India has launched the all-electric Countryman E John Cooper Works Pack at 62 lakh, limited to 20 units. It features a sporty design with enhanced interiors and upgraded brakes, retaining the original powertrain with a range of 462 km. Deliveries start on June 10, 2025.

MINI India has introduced the all-electric Countryman E John Cooper Works (JCW) Pack, priced at 62 lakh (ex-showroom).

MINI India has introduced the all-electric Countryman E John Cooper Works (JCW) Pack, priced at 62 lakh (ex-showroom). Positioned at the top of the variant lineup, the new JCW Pack brings a sportier twist to the quirky EV, both inside and out. In a move to enhance exclusivity, MINI has limited the JCW Pack to just 20 units, which will be available exclusively online. Interested buyers can book the model by paying a token amount of 1.5 lakh, with deliveries set to commence from 10 June 2025.

Sporty upgrades for exterior and interior

Priced approximately 2 lakh above the top-spec 'Favoured' variant, the JCW Pack adds notable cosmetic enhancements. Buyers can choose between two distinctive paint finishes, Midnight Black and Legend Grey, the latter complemented by black racing stripes. A chequered pattern adorns the charging port and front bumper, nodding to MINI’s motorsport heritage.

Check similar cars

Find more cars

MINI Countryman E

₹ 54.9 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

Mahindra BE 6

₹ 18.9 - 26.9 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

Mahindra Thar

₹ 11.5 - 17.6 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

Mahindra Scorpio-N

₹ 13.99 - 24.89 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

Mahindra Thar ROXX

₹ 12.99 - 23.09 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

Toyota Fortuner

₹ 33.78 - 51.94 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

Additional design elements include blacked-out trim, pronounced side skirts, and striking 19-inch JCW alloy wheels in black. The iconic chequered flag motif also appears on the C-pillar, reinforcing the car’s sporty persona.

Inside the cabin, the JCW Pack introduces John Cooper Works sport seats, a leather-wrapped JCW steering wheel, and red-accented dashboard details, all wrapped in a dynamic black and red colour scheme. The pack also includes a ‘Boost Mode’ for enhanced responsiveness. To match its aggressive looks, MINI has equipped the SUV with upgraded JCW Sport brakes, although no mechanical changes have been made under the hood.

Powertrain and Performance

The electric Countryman JCW Pack retains the same powertrain as the standard Countryman E. It houses a 66.45 kWh battery, powering a single electric motor that delivers 210 bhp and 250 Nm of torque. The SUV can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 8.6 seconds, with a top speed of 170 km/h. On a full charge, the vehicle offers a WLTP-certified range of 462 km, making it suitable for both city commutes and weekend getaways.

Features and Technology

In terms of tech and comfort, the new variant comes packed with features such as a 9.4-inch OLED touchscreen, head-up display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Harman Kardon premium audio system, panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, wireless charging, and electrically adjustable front seats. The SUV also offers Level 2 ADAS and multiple airbags for added safety.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer
Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.