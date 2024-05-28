All-new BMW R 1300 GS teased: Lighter, more powerful, and tech-savvy adventure bike expected
BMW Motorrad India teases the upcoming R 1300 GS, set to launch next month, showcasing significant upgrades over the R 1250 GS. The new model features a revamped design, lighter weight, improved engine performance, and enhanced suspension system, making it BMW's premier adventure motorcycle.
