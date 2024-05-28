BMW Motorrad India teases the upcoming R 1300 GS, set to launch next month, showcasing significant upgrades over the R 1250 GS. The new model features a revamped design, lighter weight, improved engine performance, and enhanced suspension system, making it BMW's premier adventure motorcycle.

BMW Motorrad India has released a teaser for the highly anticipated R 1300 GS, which is set to launch next month. Following its global premiere last year, the R 1300 GS presents a significant upgrade over the R 1250 GS, with substantial improvements across the board. This new model stands as BMW's premier adventure motorcycle.

As per HT Auto, the 2024 R 1300 GS brings a revamped design, featuring new X-shaped LED daytime running lights and a central projector headlamp. The fuel tank now boasts a flatter design, contributing to a sleeker overall appearance. This streamlined look is partly due to the new sheet metal shell main frame, optimized for enhanced spatial efficiency and rigidity. Additionally, the rear subframe, crafted from die-cast aluminum, offers superior control and stiffness, particularly advantageous for off-road riding. The bike is also 12 kg lighter than its predecessor, the R 1250 GS.

Moreover, the core of the R 1300 GS is a newly designed 1,300 cc boxer twin-cylinder engine, which produces 145 bhp at 7,750 rpm and a peak torque of 149 Nm at 6,500 rpm. This engine, paired with a 6-speed gearbox, represents a boost of 9 bhp and 6 Nm compared to the previous model. Additionally, the bike features an upgraded suspension system with an EVO telelever unit at the front and a new EVO paralever unit at the rear

An optional dynamic suspension system allows for on-the-fly adjustments to damping and spring preload, and includes a feature for adjusting seat height when stationary or at low speeds.

The R 1300 GS is equipped with a 6.5-inch TFT instrument panel, keyless ignition, and four default riding modes: Rain, Road, Eco, and Enduro. For those seeking additional customization, the optional Pro Package introduces three extra modes: Dynamic, Dynamic Pro, and Enduro Pro.

Furthermore, the riding assistant package upgrades the bike with features such as radar-based adaptive cruise control, front collision warning, lane change warning, and active cruise control.

The R 1250 GS was well-regarded for its user-friendly nature and accessibility, traits that are expected to be carried over to the R 1300 GS.

