All-new Kia Sonet facelift revealed: Details on booking, features, design and more
The recently revealed Kia Sonet made its global debut at a New Delhi event on Thursday. The updated model showcases notable alterations to its exterior design and introduces the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS). Scheduled for release in India during the first quarter of the calendar year 2024, bookings for the Kia Sonet are set to commence on December 20th.