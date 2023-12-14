The recently revealed Kia Sonet made its global debut at a New Delhi event on Thursday. The updated model showcases notable alterations to its exterior design and introduces the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS). Scheduled for release in India during the first quarter of the calendar year 2024, bookings for the Kia Sonet are set to commence on December 20th. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With these enhancements, the Sonet aims to intensify its competition with refreshed rivals like the Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Hyundai Venue, both of which underwent updates in 2022. Additionally, it will challenge segment leaders such as the Tata Nexon and Mahindra XUV300.

Remaining a pivotal model in Kia's lineup in India, the Sonet marked the third introduction from the Korean automaker, following the Seltos in 2019 and the Carnival MPV in 2020. While the Seltos underwent a substantial update earlier this year, the Sonet had started to show signs of aging. However, with its recent overhaul, that is no longer the case. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Although the Sonet enjoys commendable sales figures in the domestic Indian car market, it also finds its way to select countries through exports from the company's plant in Andhra Pradesh's Anantapur. As expected, the revamped Sonet will continue to be produced at this same facility.

Design Positioned as a sub-four meter SUV beneath the Seltos in Kia's product lineup, the Sonet has placed significant emphasis on exterior styling, much like its larger counterpart. In the updated version, the Sonet retains the distinctive Kia Tiger Nose grille, but with subtle tweaks to the placement and design of the Daytime Running Lights (DRL). The headlight units and front bumper also receive a refreshed look.

The latest Sonet now features a connecting LED light bar at the rear, linking the two tail lights. The design of these tail lights has undergone a refresh, bringing them visually closer to the updated Seltos and the Carens MPV. Additionally, the alloy design on the 16-inch wheels on the sides has been reworked for a new look. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Colour The new Kia Sonet offers a range of color options, including eight single-tone choices: Olive, White, Silver, Grey, Black, Red, Blue, and Clear White. Additionally, there are two dual-tone options featuring Red with a Black roof and White with a Black roof. Furthermore, a matte shade is exclusively available for the X Line variant.

Features The Sonet has consistently been one of the most feature-rich SUV models. It comes equipped with a 10.25-inch main touchscreen display and an additional 10.25-inch LCD driver display unit. The model also includes advanced features such as a 360-degree camera, a smart air purification system, a high-quality seven-speaker Bose sound system, an electric sunroof, and the Kia Connect Skill integrated with Amazon Alexa.

Interestingly, the choice of cabin color and seat pattern varies depending on the selected trim. In the X Line, you will find Sage Green Leatherette seats with all-black interiors, while the GT Line features Black Leatherette seats with all-black interiors and White inserts. For the Tech Line, there are options of Black and Brown Leatherette seats or Black and Beige semi-leatherette seats. Despite the absence of alterations in the overall dimensions of the new Kia Sonet, the cabin space in both rows, as well as the boot space, remains consistent. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The most noteworthy enhancement lies in the addition of ADAS, with the Sonet now featuring Forward Collision Warning and Avoidance Assist, along with Lane Keep Assist.

Specifications The mechanics of the updated Kia Sonet remain unchanged. The Sonet retains its two petrol engine options and a diesel motor. The 1.0-litre turbo petrol motor delivers 118 bhp and 172 Nm of torque. The 1.2-litre petrol motor generates 81 bhp and 115 Nm of torque, while the 1.5-litre CRDi diesel engine produces 113 bhp and provides 250 Nm of torque.

Moreover, the Kia Sonet facelift retains its range of transmission options, including a five-speed manual gearbox, six-speed manual gearbox, six-speed automatic transmission, six-speed iMT, and seven-speed DCT unit. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

